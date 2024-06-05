Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,307. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

