Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 923,680 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $20,615,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 487.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 701,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares in the company, valued at $37,187,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,220 shares of company stock worth $1,315,803. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 1,596,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,692. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.