Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,606 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,579,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after buying an additional 470,526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 9,796,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

