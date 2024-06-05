Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 19,468.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 64.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.75. The company had a trading volume of 697,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

