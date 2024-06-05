Critical Contrast: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 54.83% 32.22% 17.21% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dorian LPG and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dorian LPG presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.41%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Cadeler A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $560.72 million 3.52 $307.45 million $7.60 6.39 Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 17.88 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Cadeler A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

