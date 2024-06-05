Critical Comparison: Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) & Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gibson Energy and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.33 $158.69 million $0.78 21.26 Disco $2.13 billion 19.34 $583.29 million $0.54 70.43

Dividends

Disco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Gibson Energy pays out 155.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Disco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Disco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Disco.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.39% 22.50% 4.01% Disco 27.32% 25.31% 18.87%

Volatility and Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats Gibson Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

