Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

