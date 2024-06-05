CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.07

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.07 and last traded at $179.07, with a volume of 34144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRAI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRAI

CRA International Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,924,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRA International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.