CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

