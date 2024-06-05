Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,238. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

