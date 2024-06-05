Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,852,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

