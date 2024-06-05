Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading

