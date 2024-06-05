Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $263.20 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

