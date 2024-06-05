Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.13. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

