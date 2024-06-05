Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

