Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $288,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $887.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.01 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $957.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $913.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

