Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,402,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,214 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.