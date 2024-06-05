Contrasting Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and reAlpha Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $225.12 million 126.03 $316.64 million $5.02 6.54 reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 152.29 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than reAlpha Tech.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 182.61% 18.25% 11.46% reAlpha Tech 2,124.92% 23.53% 19.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

