Contrasting Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Agiliti shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agiliti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Agiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agiliti $1.17 billion 1.16 -$19.42 million ($0.14) -71.78

Analyst Ratings

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agiliti.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 0 0 1.67 Agiliti 2 4 1 0 1.86

Agiliti has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Agiliti -1.65% 6.47% 2.53%

Summary

Agiliti beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity. It also provides clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various types of medical equipment, including general biomedical equipment, diagnostic imaging equipment, and surgical equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. In addition, the company offers equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. It serves acute care hospitals, health systems and integrated delivery networks and alternate site providers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Agiliti, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of THL Agiliti LLC.

