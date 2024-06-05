Conflux One Day Volume Tops $32.68 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Conflux has a market cap of $911.66 million and $32.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,972.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.00686233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00119408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00041821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.46 or 0.00231719 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00062773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00090047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,007,487,773 coins and its circulating supply is 4,045,016,726 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,007,320,702.93 with 4,044,820,688.66 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2261953 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $31,194,239.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

