Comparing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paymentus and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paymentus 4.43% 8.74% 7.47% Zhihu -20.00% -16.32% -11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paymentus and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paymentus 0 7 1 0 2.13 Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paymentus presently has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Paymentus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than Zhihu.

12.6% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paymentus has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paymentus and Zhihu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paymentus $614.49 million 3.81 $22.32 million $0.23 82.05 Zhihu $591.40 million 0.56 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -2.84

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paymentus beats Zhihu on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.