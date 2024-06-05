Comparing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America 4.16% 15.94% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.65 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $20.47 billion 0.66 $902.00 million $12.87 15.86

This table compares Federal Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Life Group and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 0 2 8 1 2.91

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $202.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Federal Life Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group



Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Reinsurance Group of America



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

