Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $310.43 and last traded at $309.00. 82,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 361,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,488 shares of company stock worth $2,445,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

