Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,922. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after buying an additional 574,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after purchasing an additional 637,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 788,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

