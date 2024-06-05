Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

