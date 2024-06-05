Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $204.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.66.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
