Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $49.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CGNX

Cognex Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.