Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.6%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.35 and last traded at $63.54. Approximately 1,907,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,222,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

The firm has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 366,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 104,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

