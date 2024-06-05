Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 3.2 %

KOF traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

