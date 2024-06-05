Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.64

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.19, with a volume of 234772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

