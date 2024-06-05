Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $199,926.34 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,062. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $48,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Ciena by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after buying an additional 827,352 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.