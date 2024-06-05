CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $70,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $512.33. The stock had a trading volume of 931,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,555. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $334.09 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

