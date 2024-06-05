CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,975 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.52% of Targa Resources worth $100,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $187,123,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 636,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after purchasing an additional 630,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Targa Resources by 802.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 484,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after buying an additional 431,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,691 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,771. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

