CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,814 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of CrowdStrike worth $95,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

