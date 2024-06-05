CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 26,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $37,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 237.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 393,881 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

NYSE YUMC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

