CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 23,177 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

