CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 23,177 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,177 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
