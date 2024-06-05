CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 18,840 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.21% of HubSpot worth $60,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $608.92. The stock had a trading volume of 686,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -229.78 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

