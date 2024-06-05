CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $149,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,561,000 after purchasing an additional 495,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

