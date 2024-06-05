CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.22% of TransDigm Group worth $121,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,340.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,351. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $782.45 and a 52 week high of $1,363.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,268.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,143.28.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,363.38.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

