CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 277 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $55,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $18.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,790.98. The company had a trading volume of 143,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,830. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,952.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,835.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,303.93 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.