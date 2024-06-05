CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $73,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock worth $24,226,598. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $726.56. The stock had a trading volume of 256,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,744. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

