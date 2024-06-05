CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $33.72 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

