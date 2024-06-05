CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $27.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

