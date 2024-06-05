CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 271,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LOW opened at $216.53 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.
Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
