CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 127,986 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS stock opened at $455.17 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

