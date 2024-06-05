CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $33,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

