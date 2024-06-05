CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $44,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

AME stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

