CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 574,737 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $111,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Up 0.7 %

MPLX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 1,295,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.