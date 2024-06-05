Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,598 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Chevron worth $725,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

