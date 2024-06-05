CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Decreased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of CGI worth $72,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CGI by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,276. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

