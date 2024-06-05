Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 881,355 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 881,355 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $113,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.03 and a 200-day moving average of $183.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.